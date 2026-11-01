Now a Mom, Did Lee Yeon-hee Cut Her Own Hair into a Bob? Her Dramatically Changed Look Comes as a Surprise

Photo: Screenshot from abybomhana’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Yeon-hee drew attention with her new bob hairstyle.

On the 1st, a hairstylist posted a video with the caption, “Getting a little tired of the tassel cut? Shine Slick Cut.”

Photo: Screenshot from abybomhana’s social media

The video showed Lee Yeon-hee cutting her own hair, catching viewers’ attention. The hairstyle, completed with the designer’s touch, then exuded a sophisticated vibe.

In particular, Lee Yeon-hee perfectly pulled off a neat yet stylish bob, showing off her signature fresh, innocent beauty and leaving people wanting a bob themselves.

Meanwhile, Lee Yeon-hee married a non-celebrity older than her in 2020 and welcomed a daughter in 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.