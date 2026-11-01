“I married well,” she readily agrees... Lee Ji-hoon’s wife Ayane shows off her baby bump in a bikini

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ayane, the wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, shared an update, showing off her full-term figure in a bikini.

On the 1st, Ayane posted several photos on her social media along with the caption: “Bali comes to mind as the weather turns cold. It was our first time in Bali, and our first time taking a long trip with a child, so I was a little worried, but I needn’t have been. We came back having stayed safe and healthy the whole time.”

The photos showed Ayane and her family enjoying a relaxing time against Bali’s exotic scenery. She enjoyed playing in the water with her daughter and posed in a bikini at the pool, making memories from the trip.

In particular, Ayane, who is expecting her second child, drew attention as she confidently showed off her prominent baby bump in a vivid orange bikini. Even with her full-term belly, she flaunted her slender arms and legs and beautiful appearance.

Ayane also added to the heartwarming moment when a netizen who saw the photos commented, “You married well,” and she replied, “Yes ♥.”

Meanwhile, Ayane, who is from Japan, married singer Lee Ji-hoon, who is 14 years her senior, in 2021, and they welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024. She is now pregnant with their second child and has said that it is a girl.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.