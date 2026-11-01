Late Choi Bool-am’s final wish, “When I die, be sure to stop by,” to be fulfilled... Private funeral procession tomorrow (the 2nd)

A funeral altar for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87, was set up on the 30th at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa District, Seoul. Photo: Joint Press Corps

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] In accordance with the final request he made during his lifetime, the late Choi Bool-am will be laid to rest after stopping by Green Umbrella, with which he had been associated for 45 years.

The funeral procession for Choi Bool-am, who died on the 29th of last month and was chair of the Green Umbrella National Sponsors’ Association, will be held solemnly at Asan Medical Center at 7:40 a.m. on November 2. At the family’s request, the procession will be entirely private.

After the funeral procession, a funeral Mass will be held at Yeouido Cathedral at around 9 a.m., officiated by a cardinal. Then, at around 10:40 a.m., they are expected to visit Green Umbrella headquarters (Mugyo-dong, Jung District, Seoul), with which the deceased had maintained ties for 45 years, to say their final goodbyes.

The itinerary is especially poignant because it includes a heartfelt request Choi Bool-am made during his lifetime. He is said to have told those around him that after his death, before heading to his burial site, they should be sure to stop by the Green Umbrella Foundation.

In response, Green Umbrella executives and employees will line up to receive the deceased’s portrait, while a staff representative will offer a eulogy and see him off on his final journey.

Afterward, members of the funeral committee will lay flowers in a memorial space set up on the first floor of Green Umbrella headquarters. They are expected to say their final goodbyes after the deceased’s portrait makes one last tour of the foundation he had been with for 45 years.

Choi Bool-am devoted his life to sharing and activities for children. The deceased’s wish to visit the place to which he had devoted his heart throughout his life, right up to his final moments, continues to resonate deeply.

The deceased’s burial site is Donghwa Gyeongmo Park.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.