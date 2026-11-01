A 600,000-won warm-up?... Ko Ji-yong rejoins Sechs Kies (Jekki) after divorce; high-price controversy over 'three-member dinner show'

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] SECHSKIES' 'three-member dinner show' has become embroiled in controversy over its commercialism.

Concert promoter Mountain Movement Story Co. announced on the 30th of last month that Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin would hold “The Tree in Inspire—Jekki's Untold Story” at 6 p.m. on December 15 and 16 at INSPIRE Arena on Yeongjongdo, Incheon. The event was planned ahead of SECHSKIES' 30th debut anniversary next year. It drew considerable attention because Ko Ji-yong, who retired from the entertainment industry and focused on business after SECHSKIES disbanded in 2000, was rejoining the group.

However, controversy has emerged since the specific schedule was announced.

The event is a dinner-show-style affair that includes not only a performance but also a resort tour and a meal. Ticket prices were listed as 454,000 won for a double room, 568,400 won for Business Deluxe and 898,400 won for a suite room. Critics said that, even with meals included, setting high admission prices by capitalizing on the nostalgia of fans who had long missed the members was a typical commercial tactic targeting the fandom.

An even bigger issue is Ko Ji-yong's participation alongside the absence of other members, including leader Eun Ji-won and Kim Jaeduck.

Despite being held ahead of the group's 30th debut anniversary, leader Eun Ji-won, who had anchored the group, and main dancer Kim Jaeduck will not attend. The backlash has been strong over the sale of expensive tickets for an event featuring only three members: half of the four-member SECHSKIES are absent, while a former member has returned.

Opinions were also divided over Ko Ji-yong's actions. Even when SECHSKIES managed to reunite with difficulty through MBC's “Infinite Challenge—Totoga 2” in 2016, Ko sat it out, saying, “I have no plans to work in the entertainment industry.” He also stayed out of the group's subsequent reunion activities. At the same time, he appeared with his son, Ko Seung-jae, on KBS2's “The Return of Superman,” giving the impression that he was completely distancing himself from SECHSKIES.

Fans grew dissatisfied with his decision to choose a pricey dinner show, rather than an official music activity, for his first appearance before them in 10 years. Moreover, Ko Ji-yong is embroiled in a legal dispute over child support and visitation rights following his divorce from Heo Yang-im, prompting continued controversy over the timing and sincerity of his comeback.

Against this backdrop, a remark by Jang Su-won added fuel to the fire.

Jang Su-won responded to the controversy through Polis, the official fan community of J-Walk, the duo he formed with Kim Jaeduck after SECHSKIES disbanded. He was quoted as saying, “It's just an event that has absolutely nothing to do with the 30th anniversary. Think of it as going to warm up before dancing at the 30th anniversary! Rather than doing nothing and staying completely out of sight, I decided to go because I thought it would be better to meet even one or two fans who are available.”

Fans are concerned that SECHSKIES' name is being used for a pricey three-member dinner show ahead of the group's 30th debut anniversary. Criticism poured in that calling it a “warm-up” showed little regard for fans' wallets.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.