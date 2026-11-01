“My stomach swelled as if it would burst”: Jin Jae-yeong shares worrying news of hospitalization in Jeju, “Three trips to the ER”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Jin Jae-yeong raised concern after revealing that she had visited the emergency room three times because of sudden abdominal pain and was on her fifth day in the hospital.

On the 1st, Jin Jae-yeong shared an update from her hospital stay, along with a post reading, “So, this is the plot of my sudden Doctor X.”

In the photos she shared, Jin Jae-yeong is wearing a mask and patient gown, sitting in the lobby of a large hospital and pulling an IV stand. Another photo shows her lying weakly in a hospital bed, prompting sympathy.

Jin Jae-yeong also explained how she suddenly ended up at the hospital. “I ate dinner as usual, then suddenly my stomach swelled as if it would burst from a squeezing pain,” she said. “I had an experience I never want to repeat: being moved between emergency rooms at three different hospitals within two days.”

She added, “It’s the fifth day of fasting, without even a drop of water,” and said she was still receiving inpatient treatment. Her discharge date has reportedly not yet been determined.

Even in difficult circumstances, she did not lose her positive outlook. Jin Jae-yeong said, “I still don’t know when I’ll go home, but when I think about it, everything seems to happen when the time is right. I’ve reached a state of detachment from life, letting things flow as they will.”

She also emphasized the value of ordinary daily life, saying, “The happiest thing in the world is everyone sitting in front of the TV on the weekend, eating something delicious and laughing for no reason.”

She also expressed her gratitude to her husband. Jin Jae-yeong said, “My husband asked what I wanted to eat most, and when I said pizza, he promised to treat me to 100 pizzas after I’m discharged.” She added, “At least I’m feeling a little better today, so I thought I’d share an update.”

Jin Jae-yeong married professional golfer Jin Jeong-sik in 2010. She has lived in a detached house built on Jeju Island since 2017.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.