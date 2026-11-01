“It’s Not Fine Dining”... Don Spike, Who Has a Prior Drug Conviction, Issues Official Statement on Restaurant with 100,000-Won Course and No-Kids Zone

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Composer Don Spike, who served a prison sentence for a drug offense, has responded to controversy surrounding his restaurant.

Don Spike opened B Restaurant, which bears his name, in Gampo-eup, Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. For safety reasons, the restaurant is a “no-kids zone” that restricts entry to children under 8, and it offers a 99,000-won course. The course included bite-sized dishes, ceviche, tenderloin, rib meat, dessert and more, but the tenderloin offering has since been discontinued and the restaurant has switched to a system offering unlimited beef ribs.

As debate over the restaurant continued, Don Spike posted a statement on his account on the 1st. He said, “B Restaurant is not fine dining. While we do serve food in a course format, we’re closer to an all-you-can-eat barbecue restaurant.”

He went on to explain, “Since we want to serve guests as much of our carefully grilled beef ribs as they can enjoy, the price isn’t cheap. The salad bar isn’t large or fancy, either. It’s more like a self-service bar we set up so guests can help themselves to as many vegetables and other items as they like while eating meat. We have tea, vegetable salads and a few kinds of bread.”

He also described it this way: “It’s not a place that can boast formality or prestige. It also lacks flashy interiors and the delicate service you’d expect at a fine-dining restaurant. Still, together with our hardworking staff, we try to serve our guests courteously so they can enjoy their meal and leave in a good mood.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.