Late Choi Bool-am to have a private funeral procession on the 2nd; laid to rest amid a cardinal’s condolences

On the 30th, a funeral altar was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, for the late Choi Bool-am, who died at the age of 87. The late Choi Bool-am smiling brightly in his portrait. Photo

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The funeral procession for the late Choi Bool-am will be held on the 2nd.

The funeral procession for Choi Bool-am will be held at Asan Medical Center at 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd. At the family’s request, the entire procession will be private. A funeral Mass will be held at Yeouido Cathedral at 9 a.m., officiated by Cardinal Yeom Su-jeong. At the Mass, Lim Hyung-joo, who was especially close to the deceased and his spouse, will sing “Ave Maria,” one of the signature pieces in his repertoire.

At 10:40 a.m., a farewell ceremony will be held at the Green Umbrella headquarters, with which the deceased had been associated for 45 years. Green Umbrella executives and staff will line up at the headquarters in Mugyo-dong, Jung District, Seoul, to greet the deceased’s portrait, and a staff representative will deliver a eulogy. Funeral committee members will also lay flowers at the memorial space on the first floor of the headquarters. After the deceased’s portrait makes a final tour of the foundation, he will be laid to rest.

Choi Bool-am made his debut in 1959 in the play Hamlet. He appeared in popular dramas such as MBC’s Chief Inspector and Country Diaries, as well as KBS’s Korean Cuisine and Dining, and was loved as the “nation’s father.” After developing difficulty moving following surgery for a herniated disc in March last year, he left Korean Cuisine and Dining and had been receiving rehabilitation treatment. His health deteriorated sharply recently, however, and he ultimately died on October 29. He was 87. The funeral will be held as a funeral organized by the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, which he had supported for many years. His burial site has been set as Donghwa Gyeongmo Park.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.