“Ha Jung-woo’s wedding comes first” vs. “That’s too harsh”: Kim Yong-gun sparks debate over missing late Choi Bool-am’s wake

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Debate is raging among netizens after it emerged that actor Kim Yong-gun was unable to pay his respects at the wake for the late Choi Bool-am ahead of his son Ha Jung-woo’s wedding.

On the 31st of last month, actor Baek Il-seop visited the wake for Choi Bool-am at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul, and paid tribute to the deceased.

After paying his respects, Baek Il-seop spoke with reporters and expressed his sadness, saying, “I never expected this at all” and “He should have lived past 90.” He then recalled the times he and Choi Bool-am had dinner and drinks together, meeting once every month or two during Choi’s lifetime.

That day, Baek Il-seop also shared why Kim Yong-gun could not attend the wake. Kim had played father and son with the deceased in the MBC drama Country Diaries.

“Yong-gun should come too, but isn’t his son (Ha Jung-woo) getting married next month? I got a call,” Baek Il-seop said. He explained that when Kim Yong-gun hesitated to visit the wake ahead of his son’s wedding, “So I told him not to come.”

Ha Jung-woo is set to marry actor Cha Jung-won, whom he has been dating for six years, at a hotel in Seoul on December 13. Baek Il-seop added, “The funeral procession is on Monday (November 2), so Yong-gun may be concerned and perhaps quietly stop by tomorrow.”

Reluctance to visit a funeral home ahead of one’s own wedding or a family member’s is connected to a tradition passed down from the past. Since ancient times, people have tended to avoid funerals and other somber occasions ahead of happy events such as weddings. However, this is a personal choice based on individual beliefs and family values, not a rule or form of etiquette that must be followed.

Netizens are divided over the matter. Some expressed disapproval, saying, “The wedding is still more than a month away—this is such an overreaction” and “It’s just superstition.”

Others understood his choice, saying, “It could weigh on you when your child’s wedding is coming up,” “From a parent’s perspective, their child inevitably comes first,” and “Kim Yong-gun probably doesn’t feel at ease either.”

A mix of opinions continues as sympathy over being unable to see off someone with whom he shared a long-standing bond on their final journey meets the perspective of a father whose son is about to marry.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died on the 29th at the age of 87 while receiving inpatient treatment. His wake was held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.