Yang Hong-won parties at a Hongdae club until dawn amid infidelity controversy... Cryptic “NO S○○” social media post

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Rapper Yang Hong-won enjoyed a Halloween party despite allegations of infidelity.

On October 31, photos of Yang Hong-won circulated on social media and online communities. In the photos, he can be seen partying until dawn at a club in Seogyo-dong, Mapo District, Seoul. Yang Hong-won also took the microphone and rapped at the club. However, his name was not on the guest lineup the club released for October 30–31. He is therefore believed to have visited the club for personal reasons and gone onstage spontaneously. Yang Hong-won made the most of Halloween night, greeting fans with a bright smile.

Also on October 31, he posted a photo of himself on social media with the phrase “No XX, no chain gang.” He did not explain what the phrase meant.

Yang Hong-won married former model Won Hyeon-ju on the 18th of last month. After a long relationship, the couple welcomed a daughter in November 2024.

However, allegations of infidelity surfaced just five days after the wedding. A said Yang Hong-won had gone to a lodging establishment with another woman, B, and released photos, call records and other material. His agency said that while it was true Yang Hong-won had accompanied B to a lodging establishment, there had been no affectionate behavior whatsoever. It filed a complaint against A, accusing them of blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the dissemination of false information, among other offenses.

A later posted an apology. In a YouTube broadcast, A also said they began this exposé after becoming upset while trying to borrow 300,000 won, and that they had seen Yang Hong-won enter a lodging establishment with B but did not know whether it was an affair.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.