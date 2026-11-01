Jung Ho-young Gets a “700 Million Won Estimate” for Restaurant Renovations... A Jaw-Dropping Price Shock (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] On KBS2’s “Boss in the Mirror,” chef Jung Ho-young revealed that he had received an estimate of a whopping 700 million won for renovating his restaurant, leaving everyone stunned.

KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” (directed by Choi Seung-hee; hereafter “Boss in the Mirror”) is a program in which Korea’s bosses voluntarily practice putting themselves in others’ shoes and reflecting on themselves, in a bid to create workplaces people enjoy going to. The previous episode posted a peak rating of 6.6% and demonstrated its unrivaled strength by ranking No. 1 among variety shows in the same time slot for 227 consecutive weeks. (According to Nielsen Korea.

In today’s (the 1st) episode of “Boss in the Mirror,” chef Jung Ho-young and Yang Chi-seung team up once again to present the second installment of “Broke Tour.” The two previously made headlines by showcasing the ultimate value-for-money itinerary, from a pork belly restaurant where a serving cost 4,000 won to spots in a traditional market known for twisted doughnuts and dumplings, as well as a Korean buffet where diners could enjoy chicken and beer for around 9,000 won.

Yang Chi-seung’s survival-style mukbang—quickly picking up and eating even chicken that had fallen on the floor in accordance with the “three-second rule”—once drew big laughs and an enthusiastic response. That has put the second “Broke Tour,” with the two teaming up again, in the spotlight.

Yang Chi-seung catches people’s attention by saying he got good energy from “Broke Tour” with Jung Ho-young: “After that, I opened a shop specializing in salad bread, and it’s doing brisk business.” Meanwhile, as Jung Ho-young’s status has risen after he successfully expanded into the U.S. and became the “Global Udon Prince,” Yang Chi-seung goes so far as to declare, in keeping with the logic of capitalism, to Jung—who is two years younger than him—“I’ll call you Big Brother Ho-young from now on,” drawing laughs. Yang Chi-seung’s lavish flattery as he tries to ride the wave of Jung’s success, and Jung Ho-young’s swagger as his ego swells, make for good-natured laughs.

Meanwhile, Jung Ho-young shocks everyone by revealing the jaw-dropping cost of renovating his restaurant. After getting an estimate to switch the locations of the udon restaurant on the first floor and the izakaya on the second, he says the remodeling alone came to a whopping 700 million won, leaving him aghast at soaring prices.

But the formidable second installment of “Broke Tour” also introduces cup-food spots personally selected by the two, with dishes in the 4,000-won range that are sure to make viewers’ eyes widen. From cup naengmyeon generously topped with slushy ice, egg and shredded radish, to cup rice loaded with a variety of toppings to suit individual tastes, and dumpling pop filled with juicy handmade bite-sized dumplings, the dishes are not only inexpensive but also make for a satisfying meal—and are sure to win viewers over instantly.

Even global star chef Jung Ho-young gets completely absorbed in the food and puts on an enthusiastic mukbang. Jeon Hyun-moo and Kim Sook, watching him, reportedly keep swallowing in anticipation, saying, “The juices are incredible” and “That looks so delicious.”

The much-talked-about second installment of “Broke Tour,” bringing together global star chef Jung Ho-young and Yang Chi-seung, who has made a spectacular comeback with salad bread, can be seen in the original broadcast of “Boss in the Mirror.”

KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.