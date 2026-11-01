“If only he hadn’t gone to court...” 82-year-old Sunwoo Yong-nyeo breaks down over husband who died amid a “20,000-pyeong lawsuit”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo wept as she recalled her husband, who died in 2014, and opened up about the heartbreaking ordeal he faced during his lifetime.

On the 31st of last month, a video was posted on Baek Ji-young’s YouTube channel showing Sunwoo Yong-nyeo offering life advice to Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won as a couple.

That day, Sunwoo recalled happy memories with her husband. “I didn’t know this, but apparently, when my husband was alive, he was watching TV with our daughter Yeonje, and when a pretty woman appeared, he said, ‘Hey, your mom is the best,’” she said, sharing how special her husband’s affection for her had been.

But the happy memories were short-lived. As Sunwoo thought of her husband, her eyes soon filled with tears. “That brings him to mind. I miss him,” she said, wiping away tears and leaving viewers heavy-hearted.

She then carefully opened up about what led to her husband’s death. Sunwoo said, “My husband would have lived a long time if only he hadn’t had to go through a trial. He didn’t drink or smoke.”

She then trailed off: “But 22,000 pyeong of land to someone he trusted like a father...”

Sunwoo explained, “My husband passed away while going through the lawsuit. I realized how frightening it is to go through a trial.” She was saying that her husband suffered extreme stress while dealing with a land-related lawsuit involving someone he trusted, and eventually passed away.

The longing for her husband and the pain of that time came through vividly, making the story all the more heartbreaking.

Sunwoo was married to Kim Se-myeong, and they had two children together. Her husband died in 2014.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.