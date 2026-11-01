Kim Yong-gun speaks out after missing late Choi Bool-am’s wake: “People around me tried to dissuade me because of Ha Jung-woo’s wedding”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Kim Yong-gun recalled his special relationship with the late Choi Bool-am and spoke of his deep affection for him. He also revealed that people around him had dissuaded him from visiting the funeral home ahead of his son Ha Jung-woo’s wedding.

Kim Yong-gun appeared opposite Choi Bool-am as father and son in MBC’s drama Country Diaries. He played Kim Yong-jin, the eldest son of Mr. Kim, the head of Yangchon-ri, and worked alongside the late actor for 22 years.

In a phone interview with Yonhap News on the 1st, Kim Yong-gun described how he had still not visited the funeral home after hearing of Choi Bool-am’s death. “My son’s wedding is next month, and while I was making preparations after hearing the sad news, several people called to tell me it would be better not to pay my respects,” he said.

Kim Yong-gun’s son, actor Ha Jung-woo, is set to marry actress Cha Jung-won, whom he has been dating for six years, at a hotel in Seoul on December 13. A superstition holds that it is best to avoid visiting a funeral home before one’s own wedding or a family member’s, and people around Kim reportedly urged him not to pay his respects.

Photo: Joint Photo Coverage Team

Although Kim Yong-gun said he did not blindly believe such stories, he could not hide his conflicted feelings. “I don’t necessarily believe those things, but I felt troubled,” he said. “I should have been there to see him off, but it’s hard to put into words how I feel about not being able to.” He also said that, instead of paying his respects in person, he prayed for the late actor’s peace in his heart.

He also recalled visiting Choi Bool-am when he was hospitalized during his lifetime. According to Kim Yong-gun, Choi said at the time, “I’m undergoing rehabilitation now, so let’s meet soon. Let’s get a few people together and have a glass of soju.” Kim replied, “Of course, hyung. You have to get back on your feet, no matter what.” But, he said, at some point afterward, they lost contact.

“I thought he must be going through a lot and waited for good news,” Kim Yong-gun added, expressing his deep affection for the late actor.

Choi Bool-am died on the 29th at the age of 87 while receiving inpatient treatment. His wake is being held at the funeral home at Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession is scheduled for November 2. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.