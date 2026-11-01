'Nana♥' T.O.P finally bows his head over the closure of a 20-year fan site: “Sorry for hurting you”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun), formerly of BigBang, personally apologized over the end of operations at the fan site that had supported him for 20 years.

On the 1st, T.O.P posted a lengthy message on his social media, opening with, “I want to express my sincere feelings to the Choi Seung-hyun.com administrators who have been with me through these long 20 years.”

He expressed his gratitude to the fans who had stayed by his side for so long, saying, “Even in moments when I found it difficult to believe in myself, you believed in me and, with your warm hearts and precious support, gave me the strength to make music again.”

He continued, “I will never forget the precious sincerity of all the fans who devoted their time and effort to steadfastly keeping that place going and joined together in support.” He admitted, “Amid various circumstances, I felt I had to be careful with every word I said, so it took me time to express how I felt.”

He added, “The Choi Seung-hyun.com administrators have shown me devoted love for longer than anyone else and have been a great pillar of support. I hope their time and effort, and the sincerity behind them, will not be obscured by misunderstandings and speculation, but will remain with their full meaning.”

He also said, “I hope that even the deeply precious years we spent together will not be remembered as a misunderstanding or become a source of hurt for either side.” He added, “I know very well that the interest and love you show me are never something I can take for granted, so I will live with gratitude deep in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Finally, T.O.P bowed his head in apology, saying, “I sincerely apologize to the Choi Seung-hyun.com administrators and fans who faced misunderstandings and were hurt because of me.”

Choi Seung-hyun.com had earlier officially announced it would cease operations on the 9th of last month. The fan site had decided to wrap up its operations after running for about 20 years, since August 24, 2006. At the time, the administrators cited a lack of communication and an evasion of responsibility by T.O.P and his agency, and said they could no longer accept an attitude that took fans’ devotion for granted.

The administrators drew widespread attention when they called on T.O.P to “let go of the arrogance of assuming that fans will naturally do as you wish.”

As the controversy grew, T.O.P’s agency, TOPSPOT PICTURES, also issued a statement and apologized. “We are taking the opinions shared by fans seriously. We deeply apologize that updates on activities and communication have not sufficiently reached the fans who have waited for us, and that this has caused them to feel hurt and disappointed,” the agency said.

The agency also promised, “Going forward, we will listen more closely to the opinions you share and actively reflect them in the artist’s activities and overall management. We will review how we communicate with fans and inform you through official channels as soon as improvement measures are in place.”

Meanwhile, T.O.P marked the 20th anniversary of his debut this year by releasing his first solo full-length album, Another Dimension, and continues his solo activities. He recently officially acknowledged that he is dating Nana, a singer and actor formerly of After School.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.