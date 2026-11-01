‘A New Start’: Kim Gun-mo Stuns with a Dramatically Different Look—Hard to Believe He’s 58

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Kim Gun-mo has drawn attention by sharing an update with a noticeably different vibe as he continues his nationwide tour.

On the 31st of last month, Kim Gun-mo shared his thoughts after wrapping up his concert in Jeonju, along with photos, on social media. He wrote, “The Jeonju concert was a success! Thank you for enjoying the show with such enthusiasm despite the chilly weather. See you in Gwangju!” and thanked the audience members who came to the venue.

The photos shared alongside the post show Kim Gun-mo looking at the camera while holding a large white mug after finishing his performance. His short, neatly trimmed hair was styled with the front swept upward, and he added a distinctive touch with dark sunglasses and a flashy stage outfit.

People online expressed their delight in comments on the photos, including “The best performance,” “Thank you for coming back,” and “You look like your old self again.”

Kim Gun-mo has recently been picking up the pace of his musical activities again. On the 26th of last month, he signed a partnership with Music&NEW, the music-business affiliate of content media group NEW. At the time, Music&NEW said, “Building on our solid partnership with Kim Gun-mo, we plan to work together on a range of musical activities, including producing new songs and releasing a new album.”

Meanwhile, Kim Gun-mo suspended his activities in 2019 after allegations of sexual assault were raised. He denied the allegations at the time and pursued legal action, and the case was ultimately closed with a final finding of no suspicion in 2022.

After returning to the Korean music scene last year, Kim Gun-mo is currently on a nationwide tour this year to mark the 35th anniversary of his debut.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.