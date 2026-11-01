After their daughter’s face was revealed and Joo Sang-wook’s drama became a hit, Cha Ye-ryun is troubled by shocking school bullying allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] As actress Cha Ye-ryun faces school bullying allegations, concern is growing for her daughter, whose face was revealed for the first time recently. The family had drawn attention after her husband Joo Sang-wook’s drama became a hit and they released a family photo spread. Now that controversy has also arisen around Cha Ye-ryun, there are concerns that the young daughter may be subjected to unwanted attention and hurt.

Cha Ye-ryun married actor Joo Sang-wook in 2017, and they welcomed their daughter, Ina, the following year. She had shared photos of her daughter from behind or in profile on social media, but had not shown her face.

Then, in September, her daughter’s face was revealed for the first time in a family photo spread released by fashion magazine Harper’s BAZAAR Korea. In the spread, Ina showed off her charm as she posed naturally with her mother, Cha Ye-ryun, and father, Joo Sang-wook.

Interest in the family also grew at the time. Joo Sang-wook drew viewers’ attention as the SBS Friday-Saturday drama Manager Kim became a hit, while Cha Ye-ryun remained active and engaged with followers by sharing her daily life on her YouTube channel, which has 170,000 subscribers. The release of the family photo spread also brought the three of them into the spotlight.

But the mood changed when school bullying allegations involving Cha Ye-ryun emerged just over a month after the family photo spread was released.

On the 29th of last month, a post titled “Please, let the school bully actress born in 1985 stop working” appeared on an online community. The writer claimed to have been repeatedly bullied and assaulted in middle school by an actress born in 1985. The writer said they had been slapped in a building near the school, rupturing their eardrum, and demanded an apology, causing a stir.

Cha Ye-ryun was subsequently named as the person identified in the post. In response, her agency, HB Entertainment, issued a statement through reports on the 30th of last month, calling the allegations “groundless” and flatly denying them.

The controversy has continued, however, as further posts by people claiming to be former classmates have appeared online. Unverified claims about Cha Ye-ryun have been posted one after another on social media and in comment sections of related articles, including: “I hear her former classmates and people from her neighborhood shudder at the mention of her,” “Didn’t a former classmate from the same school already post about this a few years ago?”, “There were more than one or two kids who went through it,” “She was one of five in the school bully clique,” and “Admit that you played queen bee in the bully clique back then.”

However, Cha Ye-ryun’s representatives said, “We have no further comment regarding the school bullying allegations.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.