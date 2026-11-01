“Was This a Sham Marriage?”... Allegations of School Bullying Against Cha Ye-ryun Flood Her Husband Joo Sang-wook’s Social Media, Too

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] As controversy over allegations that actress Cha Ye-ryun bullied classmates at school continues to spread, comments criticizing her and demanding an explanation are also flooding the social media accounts of her husband, actor Joo Sang-wook.

On the 31st of last month, netizens continued to comment on Joo Sang-wook’s social media, including on his most recent post, which dated from July. On a photo of him with his wife, Cha Ye-ryun, commenters repeatedly brought up the allegations about her past and asked Joo to state his position.

Some netizens left comments such as, “From debt allegations to school bullying, looks like you married the wrong person. She hid her past so well—at this point, weren’t you the one who got tricked into a sham marriage?” “I read that you grew up being hit by your mother. As for your wife, what she did to her friends in school...” and “I feel sorry for you too, Sang-wook... I hope you get out of this soon.” Some of the comments drew attention, receiving dozens of likes.

The comments stem from allegations that Cha Ye-ryun bullied classmates at school, which have recently spread mainly through online communities.

Earlier, an exposé was posted on an online community under the title, “Please let the 1985-born actress who bullied classmates at school stop working already.” The author, identified as A, claimed that an actress had continuously bullied and assaulted them while they attended Junggye Middle School in Seoul.

A claimed that the actress repeatedly bullied friends at the time and inflicted injuries so severe that victims’ faces swelled badly after being slapped or their eardrums ruptured. A went on to say, “I hope she will step away from all her broadcasting and YouTube activities, sincerely reflect on what she did, and apologize,” adding, “If she claims this is completely unfounded, I will submit testimony from former classmates.” A photo from a graduation album was also made public with the post.

Although the actress’s real name was not mentioned directly in the exposé, Cha Ye-ryun was identified based on various details in the post.

As the controversy spread, Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, HB Entertainment, denied the allegations of school bullying, saying, “Our checks found them to be unfounded.”

However, even after the agency issued its statement, further claims continued to appear online from netizens who identified themselves as classmates at the time. Some left comments to the effect that “it’s true she was one of five in a group of bullies” and that “the right thing to do is admit to her actions at the time and apologize to the person who was harmed,” lending support to the original accuser’s claims.

On the other hand, opposing views defending Cha Ye-ryun also emerged. One netizen who said they had attended the same school claimed, “As I remember it, she wasn’t the kind of person who went around hitting or bullying anyone.” They added that they did not recall her taking money or belongings, either.

Online, opposing claims about what school life was like at the time are now facing off. Some netizens also claimed that comments they left on Cha Ye-ryun’s YouTube channel demanding an explanation were deleted.

However, the claims made so far consist of online allegations and conflicting accounts from people who say they were classmates; it has not been confirmed that Cha Ye-ryun was responsible for school bullying.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.