She was a “dutiful daughter” who paid off her father’s 1 billion won debt—but now Cha Ye-ryun’s “wholesome” image is shaken by school bullying allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] As actress Cha Ye-ryun finds herself at the center of controversy over allegations of school violence, her family history is also being revisited. She previously drew attention for paying off around 1 billion won in debt on her father’s behalf following his fraud case.

In 2018, Cha Ye-ryun acknowledged that her father had been sentenced to three years in prison for fraud involving land transactions, and confessed that she had been repaying his debts on his behalf.

At the time, Cha Ye-ryun told a media outlet in an interview, “I had lived without seeing my father for 15 years since I was 19, and for 10 years I had done my best in my own way to pay off the debt.”

She said, “After I debuted in the entertainment industry and my name and face became known, people I didn’t know came to me and told me to repay money my father had borrowed.” She added, “There were also people who grabbed me and pleaded with me, or assaulted me.”

She continued, “I felt responsible, so I sometimes borrowed money to pay off the debt. I couldn’t even spend any of my appearance fees; I used all of them to repay the debt.” She added, “I’ve repaid around 1 billion won in debt on his behalf over the years,” drawing sympathy.

Cha Ye-ryun also revealed that her parents had divorced, saying, “I can only hope and hope that no one else will become a victim because of my father’s case. I sincerely apologize once again.”

Cha Ye-ryun, who had shown a sense of responsibility by repaying her father’s debts, is now facing a different controversy after recently becoming embroiled in allegations of school violence.

Recently, a post titled “Please stop being active, 1985-born actress who bullied classmates” appeared on an online community. The author, A, claimed to have suffered ongoing harassment and assault by an actress while attending Seoul Junggye Middle School, and said that a slap had damaged even their eardrum.

Although the post did not explicitly name anyone, Cha Ye-ryun was identified based on various circumstantial details. Her agency, HB Entertainment, denied the allegations, saying, “Our checks found them to be completely unfounded.”

Later, some internet users who said they had been classmates at the time made claims supporting the allegations, saying, “She was one of the school bully clique.” In contrast, another internet user who also said they had been a classmate offered a conflicting account: “She wasn’t the kind of kid who went around hitting or harassing people.”

Conflicting claims about Cha Ye-ryun’s school days continue to circulate online.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.