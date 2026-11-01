T.O.P, who is dating Nana, issues official apology three weeks after controversy: “Sorry to the fans I hurt and misled”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] T.O.P, formerly of BigBang, has finally apologized.

On the 1st, T.O.P posted an apology on his own account. In response to the closure of Choi Seung-hyun.com, the longest-running fan site, which had supported him for 20 years, he expressed his gratitude, saying, “Even in moments when it was difficult even for me to believe in myself, you believed in me and, with your warm hearts and precious support, gave me the strength to make music again. I will never forget your precious sincerity for as long as I live.”

T.O.P emphasized, “Thanks to the enormous love you sent me, I was able to make it this far. The people who ran Choi Seung-hyun.com have shown me devoted love for longer than anyone else and have been a great source of support. I hope their time and effort, and the sincerity behind them, will not be obscured by misunderstandings and speculation, but will remain for what they truly mean. I hope that even the precious years we shared will not be remembered as a misunderstanding or become a source of hurt for either side.”

He also bowed his head, saying, “I know that the attention and love you give me can never be taken for granted, so I will carry nothing but gratitude deep in my heart for the rest of my life. I sincerely apologize to the site’s operators and fans who were misunderstood and hurt.”

Choi Seung-hyun.com is a fan site for T.O.P that had been operating since August 24, 2006. However, it suspended operations as of October 9. The reasons for the shutdown were T.O.P and his agency’s evasion of responsibility and poor treatment of fans. In particular, the site’s operators expressed their displeasure, saying that poor ticket sales had forced them to cancel an exhibition celebrating the release of T.O.P’s first solo studio album because the costs exceeded what they could personally afford, yet his agency failed to communicate properly and shifted the blame onto them.

T.O.P has now personally apologized, three weeks after the controversy. Attention is focused on whether his belated apology can win back fans who have turned away.

On the 2nd of last month, T.O.P publicly announced that he was in a relationship with Nana, formerly of After School.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.