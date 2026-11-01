Is Kim Ji-won really ‘Doctor X’?... Ratings peak at 16.7% as the series holds No. 1 for four straight weeks

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Kim Ji-won showed that she remains the undisputed ‘queen of ratings.’

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama ‘Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia’ (hereafter ‘Doctor X’), which aired on October 31, posted ratings of 16.7% at its peak, 15% nationwide and 15.1% in the Seoul metropolitan area, according to Nielsen Korea. With that, ‘Doctor X’ held onto the No. 1 spot in its time slot for four consecutive weeks and remained the top Saturday miniseries overall. Ratings among viewers aged 20–49, another measure of buzz, also reached a peak of 6.09% and averaged 5.4%, ranking No. 1 in its time slot, among weekly miniseries and across all Saturday programming.

The episode showed Gye Su-jeong (Kim Ji-won) receiving a special request for surgery. Kim Seong-jin (Heo Jun-seok), a professor of emergency medicine, asked her to operate on the teddy bear belonging to Lee Hyeon-a (Lee Chae-yu), an eight-year-old cancer patient. Gye Su-jeong and the other members of ‘Team Gye Su-jeong,’ including Park Tae-gyeong (Kim Woo-seok) and Jo Won-jin (Lee Jin-hee), placed the teddy bear on the operating table. But Lee Hyeon-a’s condition was so precarious that surgery would be difficult, leaving viewers concerned for her.

Meanwhile, Gye Su-jeong stepped in to help Yu Ga-eul (Ki So-yu), a 10-year-old cancer patient. Yu Ga-eul had undergone chemotherapy eight times, but her condition had not improved. To make matters worse, surgery had been postponed indefinitely amid a medical staffing crisis at Guseo University Hospital. Invoking the contract clause that allowed her to perform the operations she wanted, Gye Su-jeong declared she would perform the surgery solo, as the sole surgeon without an assistant. Hospital director Bu Seung-gwon (Son Hyun-joo) upped the stakes, saying he would expand the contract terms if she could successfully complete within six hours an operation that normally takes more than 10. Gye Su-jeong declared, “I never fail. Absolutely not.”

But on the day of the surgery, an unexpected complication arose. Professor Hwang (Kang Hak-su) of neurosurgery, who had gone ahead with an operation despite being ill, collapsed in the middle of it. Already exhausted after operating throughout the morning, and with only an hour left before Yu Ga-eul’s surgery, Gye Su-jeong nevertheless rushed into the operating room to save Professor Hwang and completed the operation as quickly as she could.

But Bu Seung-gwon pressed Jang Hee-sook (Lee Jung-eun) about Gye Su-jeong’s past. He asked pointedly, “Is Gye Su-jeong Doctor X?” Jang Hee-sook was greatly shaken, heightening the intrigue.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.