“You worked so hard to keep going”... Chae Shi-ra’s farewell tribute to the late Choi Bool-am

Photo: Sportschosun DB, Joint Photo Coverage Team

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Chae Shi-ra recalled fond memories of the late Choi Bool-am and shared a heartfelt farewell, leaving readers with a pang of sadness.

On the 1st, Chae paid tribute to Choi by sharing photos of him from his lifetime on her social media.

Chae wrote, “Mr. Choi Bool-am, with whom I worked most closely on the period drama Mimang, and who played my father twice and my grandfather once in Eyes of Dawn and Goodbye to Goodbye. I will cherish you just as you are here.”

She added, “Thank you for being with us. Even just watching you was a lesson. You worked so hard to make it through life. Rest in peace,” expressing her deep respect and longing.

Choi died at the age of 87 while receiving inpatient treatment at a hospital in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, at around 10 p.m. on the 29th of last month.

His funeral will be held as a Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation funeral rather than a conventional celebrity funeral. It is intended to honor Choi’s long association with the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation during his lifetime and his commitment to giving back.

The funeral procession is scheduled for 7 a.m. on the 2nd. A funeral Mass will be held that day at Yeouido Catholic Church in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, and he will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju-si, Gyeonggi Province.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.