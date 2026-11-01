'Annual sales of 6 billion won': Employees reveal what Son Ji-chang is like: “He’s impatient and nags”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Boss in the Mirror will give viewers their first look at the daily life of Son Ji-chang, who has become a 26-year veteran “event boss.”

Today (the 1st), KBS 2TV’s Boss in the Mirror will feature Son Ji-chang, who has transformed from an original heartthrob and young star into a seasoned businessman, as he makes his debut as a new boss. Son, who has steadily run an event planning company for 26 years, says, “I used to stand on stage; now I build the stage,” and reveals that “annual sales reach as much as 6 billion won,” drawing gasps from the cast.

From the manager who has worked with him for 18 years to the team’s most junior assistant manager, now in their fifth year, Son’s employees have spent years working in sync and boast strong teamwork. They candidly reveal that their boss “has a short fuse and nags employees if they can’t keep up with his pace,” drawing laughs. The so-called “Mommy Son” boss showers his employees with motherly nagging; viewers are eager to see his unexpectedly different leadership style.

The episode will also show Son personally overseeing every detail of a high-end event for 180 customers of premium imported-car brand B, working hands-on from planning through on-site operations. Demonstrating the savvy of a seasoned businessman, he reportedly even secures sponsored prizes for the customers through skilled negotiations, surprising everyone.

When Son visits a store himself to pick up the sponsored prizes, Jeon Hyun-moo, watching, widens his eyes and asks, “The CEO goes to pick up the prizes himself?” Son replies, “If I want to stay competitive, I have to get out there and do it myself,” revealing his firm business philosophy and reportedly impressing everyone once again.

From the business know-how behind the event company he has steadily run for 26 years to his passion for personally going to pick up prizes, viewers can see Son’s unexpectedly different side in the broadcast of Boss in the Mirror.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.