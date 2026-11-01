'Top Gay' Hong Seok-cheon meets future in-laws ahead of his daughter's wedding... Family beams with joy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Hong Seok-cheon drew attention after meeting his daughter’s future in-laws ahead of her wedding next January and sharing a happy family photo.

On the 31st, Hong Seok-cheon posted a photo on his social media with the caption, “Meeting our future son-in-law and his parents.”

The photo showed Hong Seok-cheon leaving a restaurant with his daughter, her future husband and his parents, all smiling brightly.

His daughter, who is set to marry next January, and her future husband stood side by side, making a large heart with their hands and looking like a happy couple-to-be.

Hong Seok-cheon had previously introduced his daughter and her future husband on several programs and shared details of their wedding preparations, attracting attention.

On MBN’s “Dongchimi,” which aired last September, he shared an anecdote about worrying how his daughter’s future in-laws would react ahead of her wedding.

Hong Seok-cheon said he had worried about what his daughter’s future in-laws would think. Smiling fondly, he recalled, “As soon as my in-law saw me, they said, ‘I’ve been a fan since I was young.’ They were so happy, and apparently even bragged to their friends, saying, ‘Hong Seok-cheon has become my in-law.’”

Hong Seok-cheon adopted his older sister’s two children and became their legal father. He is active in various fields as a TV personality and businessman.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.