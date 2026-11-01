Park Ha-sun explains why she’s leaving radio after six years: “It’s not that I’ve come to dislike it...”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Park Ha-sun personally revealed why she is stepping down from “Cine Town,” the radio show she has hosted for six years.

On the 1st, Park Ha-sun shared a handwritten letter on her social media, saying, “The radio show Cine Town, which I’d always wanted to try at least once, is already nearing its sixth year. I’m truly so sad, but at this point I’m stepping away from my seat for a while.”

She went on to explain why she had decided to leave: “I’m currently appearing on three regular variety shows and one seasonal variety show, performing in a play, and filming a drama. Since I’ll be taking on several more projects through next fall, I decided to stop doing radio, which requires a lot of live broadcasts.”

She added, “I’m not quitting because I’ve come to dislike radio, and I hope we’ll meet again someday,” and, “Until then, I’ll step away from my DJ role for a while, but I’ll keep working hard and living my life in a different way.”

She also expressed her gratitude to those who had been with her over the past six years. Park Ha-sun thanked, one by one, the managers and production staff who shared her commutes, security staff, cleaning staff, actors and directors who appeared on the show, regular guests, and fellow DJs.

She also revealed her tender feelings for her daughter. “Our daughter had to come along on days when school was out because I had to do live broadcasts even on holidays, and kept telling me to continue because being a DJ was cool,” she said, also thanking her daughter for supporting her.

Finally, Park Ha-sun addressed her listeners: “To my beloved Terius listeners, who offered me warm words, saying I was a source of comfort and strength—who am I to deserve that! Thank you so much for listening every morning at 11 a.m. Thanks to you, I was able to make it through these six years so well.”

She signed off for the last time, saying, “This has been DJ Park Ha-sun on ‘Park Ha-sun’s Cine Town’! May all of you have a happy ending, just like in a movie!”

Meanwhile, actor Lee El has been selected to succeed Park Ha-sun as DJ of “Park Ha-sun’s Cine Town” on SBS Power FM, which Park has hosted for six years. Lee El will meet listeners starting on the 2nd.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.