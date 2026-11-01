“Even a plagiarism claim against BTS is impossible”... U.S. court dismisses amended complaint too

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] BTS scored a win in a U.S. copyright lawsuit.

On October 22 local time, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia dismissed a copyright lawsuit filed by Melissa Mays against BTS, its agency Big Hit Music, its parent company HYBE, HYBE America and others.

Melissa Mays filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against BTS and the company on August 25. However, although Mays claimed that BTS and HYBE had used her unreleased song without authorization, she failed to provide concrete evidence or musical comparisons showing which song had copied her work. In U.S. copyright lawsuits, plaintiffs must specifically prove that the defendant had access to their work and that the two songs are substantially similar. Yet Mays could not even name the allegedly plagiarized song, let alone provide evidence.

In September, Judge Leonie Brinkema initially dismissed Mays’s complaint, finding that it did not set out a legally viable claim, but gave her until October 9 to amend it. Mays resubmitted an amended complaint on October 8, but the court issued a final dismissal, finding that the amended complaint also failed to meet the legal requirements. The court also entered judgment in favor of the defendants, ruling for BTS and all the HYBE entities, and closed the case.

Meanwhile, another copyright lawsuit related to “Swim,” the title track of BTS’s fifth studio album, is also ongoing.

U.S. songwriters Steve Cooper, John Sandler and Graylin Johnson filed a complaint on July 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleging substantial similarities between “Swim” and their demo of the same name, which they completed in March last year.

The plaintiffs submitted an analysis by a musicologist as evidence, alleging similarities in the melodies, choruses, harmonies, rhythms and lyrics of the two songs. They also sought damages for copyright infringement and a share of the profits.

BTS’s agency, Big Hit Music, countered that the claims were “nothing more than the plaintiffs’ one-sided allegations” and that “‘Swim’ was independently created.” It also said it planned to respond forcefully through legal channels.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.