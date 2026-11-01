Son Tae-young, Kwon Sang-woo’s wife, says her son is “putting her through the wringer” in the U.S.—something she never experienced in Korea: “My stress shot up”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Son Tae-young drew laughs by revealing how her son was “putting her through the wringer” after a relatable squabble with her son, Kwon Rook-hee, in the United States.

A new video featuring Son Tae-young’s daily life in New Jersey was posted on her YouTube channel on the 1st.

In the video, Son Tae-young talked about an incident involving her son Rook-hee’s soccer uniform. When the production crew asked, “Did you have another fight with Rook-hee after we left yesterday?”, Son replied, “Rook-hee said, ‘Why don’t I have anything red?’ My stress shot straight up. Well, that would mean me.” She held her head, saying she was exasperated because her son suspected her of making the clothes disappear.

Rook-hee usually washes his own soccer uniform, but that day Son Tae-young did the laundry for him.

“It just so happened that I’d washed the clothes yesterday. But then one item was missing. He said, ‘Where is it?’ so I said, ‘So it’s me again?’ Then he said, ‘When did I ever say it was Mom?’” she said, recounting what happened.

The culprit was Rook-hee’s forgetfulness. It turned out the clothes were in an unexpected place. Son Tae-young said, “I told him, ‘Check the car,’ and he went out. But the clothes were in the car. He’d worn them and put them in the trunk. Then my son said, ‘Mom, I found them!’” She said the incident ended there.

Son Tae-young added, “It really is like I’m being put through the wringer. I say this all the time: ‘It’s not my mother-in-law putting me through the wringer—it’s Luke Kwon.’” Her account of her very real mother-son dynamic drew laughs.

Son Tae-young married actor Kwon Sang-woo in 2008, and they have a son and a daughter. She currently lives in New Jersey, U.S., for their children’s education, while Kwon Sang-woo works in both South Korea and the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.