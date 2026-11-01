YUN MIN SOO's Ex-Wife Shares Dramatically Different Post-Divorce Update; Spotted in Japan with a Cocktail

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kim Min-ji, the former wife of singer YUN MIN SOO and mother of Yoon Hoo, shared an update during a trip to Tokyo, Japan.

On the 1st, Kim Min-ji posted several photos on her social media, writing, "A somewhat special day I came across in Tokyo."

"It was my first time experiencing a bar in Japan. It was a day when I realized that even a single drink has its own atmosphere, preferences and stories," she said of her trip. She added, "It was a day when I learned not just what to drink, but how to enjoy it, how to look at a space, and even the smallest details."

The released photos showed Kim Min-ji visiting a bar in Japan. She enjoyed a cocktail and spent some time unwinding, and also drew attention as she posed at the stylishly atmospheric establishment. In particular, a photo of her posing while seated inside showed her looking even more sophisticated and alluring.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-ji married singer YUN MIN SOO in 2006, and they had a son, Yoon Hoo. The two appeared on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s variety show "Dad! Where Are We Going?" and earned widespread affection by sharing their family life, but announced their divorce in 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.