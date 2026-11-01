Thailand's 'Nth Room' scandal erupts, with 230,000 members including actors... Hidden-camera footage of female celebrities and AI-generated nude images distributed

File photo: Unsplash, Facebook

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large secret online group in Thailand's entertainment industry has been exposed, sparking an uproar. Members reportedly collected photos of female celebrities and ordinary people without authorization, then created and shared fake nude images using artificial intelligence (AI). The case has been dubbed Thailand's version of the 'Nth Room' scandal, and suspicions have been raised that prominent local directors, film-industry personnel and others in the entertainment business were involved.

According to foreign media outlets including ET Today, recent revelations in Thailand said that photos and videos of female celebrities and ordinary people were being shared in a large, secret Facebook group. The group reportedly circulated not only photos suspected of having been taken covertly without consent and videos related to people's private lives, but also fake nude images generated by AI.

The person who made the revelations alleged that the group had as many as 230,000 members. Some members worked in the film, broadcasting and advertising industries, and suspicions have been raised that they used work-related opportunities to interact with female celebrities or models to take or collect photos and then share them in the group.

According to the revelations, the secret group was created around April 2025. It reportedly began with photo collecting targeting members of Thai girl groups and posts of a sexually harassing nature, then expanded its targets to other female celebrities, female reporters and ordinary people.

Further revelations alleged that the group's members included political figures as well as prominent directors, cinematographers and people in the advertising industry. A former parliamentary candidate in Thailand reportedly admitted to having joined the group and apologized.

Meanwhile, the controversy spread to separate allegations of illegal filming. Claims emerged online locally that another secret chat room was being used to share covert recordings of female actresses who lived or worked in the same building. The person who made the revelations mentioned the possibility that male entertainment-industry workers had participated in the chat room.

Amid this, rumors spread online that A, a well-known Thai TV drama actor, had secretly filmed a female celebrity who was signed to the same agency. The allegation had previously been discussed among some fans, but reportedly resurfaced after the large secret-group scandal came to light.

A, the person at the center of the allegations, posted an official statement on social media and categorically denied them.

A said, “The claim is not true,” adding, “If the spread of false information continues, I will take legal action.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.