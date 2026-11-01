'39-year-old' Season 23 Youngsook: “I’m a lawyer, but they told me to date a divorced man 10 years older”—now she’s marrying Season 27 Sangcheol

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] As Youngsook from Season 23 of “I’m Solo” prepares to marry Sangcheol from Season 27, the couple drew attention by sharing the story behind their first meeting and how they came to tie the knot.

On October 30, a video titled “From Meeting on I’m Solo to Getting Married at 40 | Season 23 Youngsook and Season 27 Sangcheol Reveal Their Wedding Story for the First Time” was posted on the YouTube channel ENA. The video featured Youngsook from Season 23 and Sangcheol from Season 27, who appeared on the ENA and SBS Plus reality show “I’m SOLO.” They shared updates ahead of their wedding and candidly recounted how they first met and eventually became a couple.

The two shared how they first met and began communicating. Their connection started naturally through social media, as they showed interest in each other—not through a typical gathering of mutual acquaintances or a blind date arranged by someone else. It especially caught people’s attention that Youngsook from Season 23 was the first to show her interest.

Youngsook from Season 23 first explained how the two met: “A lot of people seem to think we met at a gathering. To put it simply, I tapped Like on a few Stories.”

She went on to recall the situation in more detail: “I tossed out a little bait, and he took it right away, again and again. Then he followed first, so I was a little like, ‘Huh?’ But then he didn’t say anything for a long time. I wondered what was going on, and tapped Like one more time.”

A casual show of interest on social media led to the two forming a connection. Youngsook recalled that Sangcheol responded to her small signal, but it took some time before they started having more active conversations. Their first meeting began with the two watching each other’s reactions and gradually closing the distance.

Youngsook from Season 23 then said, “After that, he immediately said, ‘Let’s get to know each other, let’s go eat,’ and people called it a self-arranged blind date. We basically set the date up ourselves.” Since they met through their mutual interest without anyone introducing them, their first encounter was, in a sense, a “self-arranged blind date.”

She added, “These days, people say, ‘Three follow-up dates, then make it official on the fourth,’” drawing laughter. Sangcheol from Season 27 chimed in, “The third date is the unspoken rule.” The two reminisced about the excitement of their first meeting as they chatted about current dating trends. It also added to the interest that they had become known on the show in different seasons, then connected through social media and became a real-life couple.

Youngsook from Season 23 also drew attention by mentioning the practical advice she had received from a matchmaking agency before deciding to marry. Pointing to Sangcheol from Season 27, she said, “They told me that even if I was a professional, as a woman in my late 30s I should meet a divorced man 10 years older. I was trying to take that advice to heart, and then...”

She humorously described how, unlike when she received that practical advice, she was now preparing to marry the person she had chosen. The two connected over more than just appearing on the same show: they developed feelings for each other and built their relationship, and now stand on the threshold of a new chapter in their lives. Many have congratulated them on the news that, after appearing on “I’m Solo” in different seasons, they grew closer outside the show and are now getting married.

Meanwhile, Sangcheol from Season 27 works for Korea Electric Power Corporation and was popular with the female contestants. Youngsook from Season 23 is a lawyer who attracted attention during the show for her polished appearance and intellectual image. Although they appeared in different seasons, they became a couple after the show. Both were born in 1988, making them the same age.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.