“After putting an arm around Kim You Jung’s waist, now this again...” Luxury brand chairman embroiled in controversy over physical contact with actress

Photo: (left) Harper’s Bazaar Taiwan; (right) online community

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The founder of Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli has come under scrutiny over allegations of inappropriate physical contact while posing for photos with a Chinese actress. He had previously drawn criticism for excessive physical contact at an event with actress Kim You Jung, and the controversy now appears to be flaring up again.

On the 28th of last month, Hong Kong and Chinese media reported that allegations had emerged that Brunello Cucinelli, founder of the brand, made inappropriate physical contact while posing for photos with Chinese actress Liu Tao.

The incident in question was captured in footage filmed at a brand event held in Shanghai, China, on the 22nd of last month. In the footage, Cucinelli greeted Liu Tao and then soon moved his hand toward her waist. His hand appeared to touch the side of Liu Tao’s chest, sparking controversy.

Footage of an earlier event with Cucinelli and actress Kim You Jung also drew renewed attention. It showed Cucinelli walking alongside Kim You Jung with an arm around her waist. Kim You Jung kept smiling and waved at the cameras, but some online users said it was excessive for him to continue touching her with his hand on her waist.

As various reactions emerge over physical contact considered excessive for a gesture of intimacy, the brand has not issued a separate statement.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.