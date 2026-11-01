“You embraced me like your own child”: Kim Hye-soo at late Choi Bool-am’s wake even on the day of his encoffinment, welcoming mourners for a third day

Photo: Sportschosun DB, YouTube channel ‘Media Mongu’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Kim Hye-soo stayed at the wake even on the day the ceremony to place actor Choi Bool-am in his coffin was held.

On the 1st, mourners continued to arrive at Choi Bool-am’s wake to pay their respects, and the encoffinment ceremony was held at 2:30 p.m.

Kim Hye-soo, who had visited the wake from the first day of the funeral, returned again that day, welcoming mourners for a third day and paying tribute to Choi Bool-am. She had quietly remained by his side, kneeling to arrange mourners’ shoes with her bare hands and supporting Choi Bool-am’s wife, Kim Min-ja. Footage released that day by the YouTube channel ‘Media Mongu’ also showed Kim Hye-soo supporting Kang Bu-ja and attentively looking after the mourners.

Photo: Joint Press Corps

Kim Hye-soo has shared a special bond with Choi Bool-am and his wife, Kim Min-ja. Appearing on a 2021 KBS1 TV 10th-anniversary special of ‘Choi Bool-am’s Korean Table,’ Kim said, “When I was in my first year of high school, I was filming my first project, a historical drama, alongside much more senior actors. It’s not easy working with adults, is it? At times like that, Ms. Kim Min-ja became a protective shield for me. She warmly embraced me like her own child.” She said the couple had been like parents to her. At the time, Kim Hye-soo also shared a lengthy message of encouragement Choi Bool-am had sent her.

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on October 29, aged 87. His wake was set up at Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession will take place privately at 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd. A funeral Mass will follow at 9 a.m. at Yeouido Catholic Church in Seoul. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.