'Kim Tae-hee Lookalike' Jo Sung-ha's Daughter Turns Out to Be an Actress: 'Still Auditioning'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Jo Sung-ha shared an update on his eldest daughter, Jo Su-hyeon, whose beauty once made headlines as a 'Kim Tae-hee lookalike.'

A video titled 'What Should You Eat to Get a Reputation for Eating Well~? (with Neulkkeukkeu, Jo Sung-ha, and Moon Chun Shik)' was released on October 31 on the YouTube channel 'Jung Sang-hoon Bijeong Sang-hoon.'

When asked, "Isn't your daughter working as a singer?" Jo Sung-ha replied, "No. My eldest is acting, and my younger daughter is also hoping to study film these days."

Jo Sung-ha made headlines in a past TV appearance when he introduced his eldest daughter, Jo Su-hyeon. At the time, Jo Su-hyeon caught people's attention with her striking features, reminiscent of actress Kim Tae-hee, and her elegant aura. After graduating from the acting department of an arts high school, she went on to follow in her father's footsteps and pursue acting.

Jung Sang-hoon asked about Jo Su-hyeon's acting projects, and Jo Sung-ha said, "She's just continuing to audition." Jung Sang-hoon asked curiously, "That's good. If you keep auditioning, an opportunity will come along at some point. Don't you teach your kids acting?" Jo Sung-ha replied, "I don't think acting is something you can just teach someone simply because you're much older. I think each generation has its own sensibilities. Young people these days are so good and quick."

Meanwhile, Jo Sung-ha married a non-celebrity and has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.