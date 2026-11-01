Ko Ji-yong’s son Ko Seung-jae, said to rank in the top 0.5%, wins five math-contest medals; Dr. Heo Yang-im says, “I’m proud”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Ko Seung-jae, the son of Ko Ji-yong, a former member of SECHSKIES, has drawn attention after showcasing exceptional ability at an international mathematics competition and winning medals in all five categories.

On the 1st, Heo Yang-im shared the news of her son Ko Seung-jae’s awards through her personal social media account.

That day, Heo Yang-im said, “Seung-jae competed in the 2026 World Team Maths Cup and came home with medals in all five categories: Math Pioneers, Crossnumber, Shuttle, Relay, and Group.”

She added, “He formed a team with his friends, put their heads together, and did his best to the very end, and they achieved a valuable result,” and said, “I hope the experience of working through challenges together, relying on one another, and achieving something as a team will remain a great asset to Seung-jae for a long time.”

Along with her joy at her son’s achievement, she did not hide how proud she was of him. Heo Yang-im expressed her affection, saying, “As a mother, I’m truly proud of him to see how he has grown a little through interacting with and learning from good friends in an unfamiliar environment.”

The competition is especially meaningful because Ko Seung-jae demonstrated not only his individual mathematical ability but also his ability to collaborate with friends, exchange ideas, and achieve results as a team. Heo Yang-im, too, placed greater importance on the experience of taking on a challenge and growing alongside a diverse group of friends in a new environment than on the mere fact that he won medals.

Ko Seung-jae previously drew attention for his exceptional intelligence when he appeared on the MBC variety program “What Is the Point of Studying?” in 2020. At the time, an expert assessed his intelligence test results, saying, “His score places him in the top 0.5%, and he is a versatile talent capable of demonstrating outstanding ability in every area.” Given that his exceptional learning ability and potential have been recognized since childhood, attention is also focused on his achievement at this international mathematics competition.

Ko Ji-yong and Heo Yang-im married in 2013 and welcomed their son Ko Seung-jae the following year. The three received much affection after appearing on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” in 2017. However, last July, the two belatedly revealed that they had divorced two years earlier.

The two are currently engaged in legal proceedings over child support and visitation arrangements. Ko Ji-yong said he had filed for an injunction seeking to prohibit interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of their child, while Heo Yang-im explained that she had already filed a petition with the court seeking a ruling on visitation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.