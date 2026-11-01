171 cm, 59 kg Lee Soon-sil loses 43 kg and takes on modeling: “I used to weigh 102 kg” → “It’s like one whole person has gone” (Boss in the Mirror)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Lee Soon-sil, the “North Korean defector boss,” revealed that she had lost an impressive 43 kg and is pursuing a new dream of becoming a senior model.

Aired on the 1st, the KBS 2TV variety show “Boss in the Mirror” (hereafter “Boss in the Mirror”) featured Lee Soon-sil, who had successfully lost weight, beginning serious preparations to pursue senior modeling.

That day, Lee Soon-sil appeared looking strikingly different from before and immediately caught the other cast members’ attention. Her noticeably slimmer figure and changed silhouette from behind particularly stood out. Her dramatically transformed appearance also drew gasps of surprise in the studio.

Lee Soon-sil revealed that she weighed 102 kg when she first appeared on “Boss in the Mirror,” and said, “I’m maintaining a weight of 59 to 60 kg now.” That amounts to an impressive 43 kg lost. Kim Sook could not hide her amazement, saying that losing 43 kg was like one whole person leaving.

Director Jang, who had watched Lee Soon-sil’s transformation, also remarked, “You’ve changed so much that you seem like a different person,” saying the change felt unfamiliar. Even those around her were surprised that not only her weight but her overall presence had changed.

Having successfully lost weight, Lee Soon-sil also found herself a new goal: taking on the challenge of senior modeling. As the first step toward realizing her dream, she began taking care of her face. That day, she focused on her appearance with an enzyme bath and took on the challenge in earnest, including visiting a model academy herself for a consultation.

During her visit to the model academy, Lee Soon-sil also candidly shared her measurements. “I’m 171 cm tall. My weight now fluctuates between 59 and 60 kg. I used to weigh as much as 102 kg,” she said, once again surprising those present. People were curious to see what possibilities her height of 171 cm and remarkable 43 kg weight loss might open up for her as a senior model.

The manager, hearing this, marveled, “Your body has really become half its former size.” However, she was also advised that, for modeling, it was important to maintain her current body in a healthy way rather than simply lose more weight at all costs.

Representative Jung Young-joo said frankly, “It would be good to maintain your weight without losing more and focus on exercise.” Since she had already lost a considerable amount of weight, the point was that it would be better to focus on building a firm, balanced body through exercise than on losing more.

But as the consultation continued with frank comments about her appearance, Lee Soon-sil was also shown getting riled up. When the manager pointed out, “Boss Soon-sil’s face isn’t small. There needs to be balance,” Lee Soon-sil shot back, “Have you lived on nothing but bird meat? You only like bird brains (?) What makes you so great?”—prompting laughter. Her characteristically outspoken wit and candid response kept the atmosphere light.

The representative emphasized that what matters for a senior model is not simply a young, perfect appearance, but healthy, natural beauty. “For a senior model, looking healthy is more important. Wrinkles on the face or the marks of time can become a form of advertising,” she explained. The point was that the natural changes that come with age can also be a charm and a competitive strength that only senior models can convey.

After achieving the remarkable transformation of losing 43 kg, Lee Soon-sil is now taking on a new goal: becoming a senior model. There is keen interest in whether she can make it onto the runway while showcasing her own individuality and charm.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.