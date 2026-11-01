Yoo Jae-suk, a big spender who sends beef every holiday... Yuri: “He still sends gifts after a show ends; he really knows how to look after people”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Kwon Yuri (Yuri), a Girls’ Generation member and actress, shared an anecdote about how she was moved by the exceptional thoughtfulness and consistent kindness of TV personality Yoo Jae-suk.

A video titled “Oppa, Have You Ever Thought About Raising Hyori-su?” was posted on the 30th of last month as part of “John Park Buys a Meal,” content on the YouTube channel TEO. Yuri appeared in the video, chatting with John Park about a range of topics and showing off her lively wit.

Yuri asked John Park, “Do you get a lot of gifts during Chuseok?” bringing up the subject of holiday gifts. John Park replied that he had “eaten beef all week,” mentioning a gift he had received for the holiday.

John Park also spoke candidly about his own approach to holiday gifts. “I don’t send Chuseok gifts or even text messages. I’m not used to holiday traditions,” he said, adding, “I consider Christmas important, and I think of holidays as days when family gets together.”

Yuri, on the other hand, explained that the flood of gifts she receives every holiday led her to find her own way of expressing gratitude. “There were so many gifts every holiday that I couldn’t keep up with them,” she said. “So when I send gifts, I send them at a different time, outside the holiday season.”

She said she had “sent a lot of gifts to staff members and people at the company” she had worked with, sharing her own way of looking after those around her. Rather than having gifts concentrated around a particular time like the holidays, she sends her appreciation to people she has been grateful to in everyday life at a somewhat more special time.

Yuri drew particular attention when she shared an anecdote about being moved by TV personality Yoo Jae-suk’s consistent thoughtfulness. “Jae-suk oppa sends gifts every holiday. He sends them when we work on a show together, but usually, after some time, people stop sending them or it just naturally tails off, don’t they? But he sends them every time,” she said.

Even after people become acquainted through working together on a show, contact or gifts can naturally become less frequent over time. But Yoo Jae-suk never forgets and makes sure to send holiday gifts every time. It is a glimpse of his thoughtfulness: his kindness is not a one-off gesture, and he continues to look after those around him even as the years go by.

Yuri expressed her gratitude to Yoo Jae-suk, saying, “It made me think that he really is different when it comes to looking after people.”

She went on to marvel, “I think there must be a thousand people he sends gifts to. I’m so moved.” She said she was deeply impressed that, even with a busy schedule working with so many people, Yoo Jae-suk does not forget those he worked with in the past and continues to show them he cares.

Yoo Jae-suk’s exceptional ability to maintain relationships and his thoughtful gestures have also been mentioned from time to time on various shows. When he appeared on the YouTube channel VIVO TV in the past, he personally explained why he sends Hanwoo gifts for the holidays.

At the time, Yoo Jae-suk said, “It brings me great joy and pleasure. You might think, ‘He does it because he can afford to,’ but it takes genuine thought.”

When Song Eun-i asked, “Can I ask who you sent them to?” Yoo Jae-suk replied, “I sent them to a lot of people—around a hundred, I’d say,” surprising everyone.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.