Lee Chun-soo's daring kiss scene with Kim Ji-hye... all three children saw it: “They even know about his past relationships”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Shim Haeun, wife of former soccer player Lee Chun-soo, revealed that all of their children had seen their dad's passionate kiss scene.

On October 31, a video titled “What It's Like Being the Wife of a Trouble-Making Soccer Player lololol” was released on the YouTube channel “Richunsu [Lee Chun-soo].”

Shim Haeun, Lee Chun-soo's wife, said, “The kids asked who (Mom or Dad) liked (the other) first,” bringing up Lee Chun-soo's past relationships.

Shim Haeun said, “My husband's past dating life is so colorful. I thought the kids wouldn't know about it, but they do. They'd even watched the whole music video,” prompting laughter. In 2003, Lee Chun-soo performed a kiss scene with Kim Ji-hye of To-ya in the music video for singer Luda's “To Be,” drawing major attention for its romantic staging.

Shim Haeun also mentioned Lee Chun-soo's goal celebration at the 2006 World Cup, which signified his girlfriend. She said, “The kids got all stiff, looked at me, and asked about it. So I told them, ‘Dad pursued Mom, and Mom is the one.’”

Shim Haeun said, “(Lee Chun-soo's former girlfriends) have each started families and are doing well. They're sweet stories from the past, but the kids see them as they grow up and ask me about them too... There was nothing I could do. I have to be prepared for it too. But they couldn't ask their dad.”

Lee Chun-soo said, “I told my eldest daughter, Jueun, that the last love is what matters. She asked, ‘Was Mom your first love?’ and I didn't know how to answer. I told Jueun that Mom was my last love, but now the twins are coming after me,” prompting laughter.

Lee Chun-soo and Shim Haeun married in 2012 and have three children: their eldest daughter, Jueun, and twins, their son Taegang and daughter Juyul.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.