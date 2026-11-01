“Take good care of Mr. Choi Bool-am,” Han Jung Soo’s poignant greeting at the late Kim Joo-hyuk’s grave

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Han Jung Soo visited the grave of his close friend, the late actor Kim Joo-hyuk, and expressed his enduring longing for him.

On the 1st, Han Jung Soo shared a photo from his visit to Kim Joo-hyuk’s grave on social media and wrote, “The one day a year I smoke a cigarette. On this day, just this one day, I smoke alongside Joo-hyuk and come back. That guy loved cigarettes so much... It was only much later that I learned the wallpaper in the room had originally been white.”

He continued, “That day, too, I smoked a cigarette with him, chatted about some silly things as usual, and went home. Just like any other day. But it still doesn’t feel like everyday life. Joo-hyuk, take good care of Mr. Choi Bool-am and Mr. Kim Mu-saeng. I’ll be there soon. ^^ You got this!” He also mentioned veteran senior Choi Bool-am, who passed away on the 29th, adding to the poignancy.

Kim Joo-hyuk died suddenly after being involved in an accident in which his car overturned near Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on October 30, 2017. He was 45. The cause of death was never clearly established, adding to the sadness. His father, actor Kim Mu-saeng, died of pneumonia on April 16, 2005, at the age of 63.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.