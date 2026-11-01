Season 31’s Oksun, at the center of a ‘bullying’ controversy, quits her job over ‘pregnancy and STD’ rumors; now looks gaunt: ‘Old and tired’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Oksun, a cast member of Season 31 of ‘I’m Solo,’ shared an update showing her looking gaunt.

On the 1st, Oksun posted a message and photos on her social media, writing, “This 33-year-old Granny Hyeon is old and tired now.”

In the photos, Oksun looks thinner than before as she gazes at the camera. Her gaunt appearance draws even more attention, especially as she has been put through emotional distress by the bullying controversy and malicious comments following the broadcast of ‘I’m Solo.’

Recently, Oksun announced that she would take legal action over rumors and malicious comments, saying, “I have never been pregnant, had an abortion or miscarried. I have never planned to marry, nor have I ever received an expensive ring as a gift or been proposed to,” and, “I have never met anyone of the opposite sex through a dating app. The allegations related to STDs and the claims that I had a promiscuous sex life while working as a flight attendant are also untrue.” She was caught up in a backbiting controversy after discussing yuriverre_ with Youngsook and Jeonghui while yuriverre_ was absent during the filming of ‘I’m Solo,’ and the various rumors took an emotional toll on her. Oksun also called out a malicious commenter, saying, “Because of the things you typed without a second thought, I even quit the job I’d been doing just fine, spent months hiding away, and did nothing but cry in my room until morning.”

Meanwhile, Oksun was a contestant on Season 31 of ‘I’m Solo’ and previously worked as a flight attendant. She said she and Youngho, a dentist, became the final couple, but broke up after the show aired.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.