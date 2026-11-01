T-ARA’s Soyeon, wife of Cho Yu-min, announces surprise pregnancy: “A miracle came on a day we hadn’t planned for”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Soyeon, formerly of T-ARA, is going to be a mother.

On the 1st, Soyeon announced her pregnancy on social media, saying, “Today is November 1. On our fourth wedding anniversary, I have some very precious and joyful news to share, and I’m so grateful. I’m excited. Our baby will be here soon (Actually, I’ve been waddling around with a big belly).”

She continued, overcome with emotion: “While we were overcoming the greatest hardship of my husband’s life as an athlete together, God gave us the precious gift of a new life on a day we truly, truly never expected and hadn’t even planned for. I think it was a miracle.”

She also shared photos showing updates since becoming pregnant, including ultrasound images of the baby.

Soyeon debuted with T-ARA in 2009 and was loved for hit songs such as “Roly Poly,” “I Go Crazy Because of You,” “Lies” and “Bo Peep Bo Peep.” In 2022, she married soccer player Cho Yu-min, who is nine years younger than her.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.