Jun Jin and RYU YISEO mark their sixth wedding anniversary with a vow-renewal photo shoot, capturing a sweet newlywed mood amid the pain of miscarriage

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Jun Jin and RYU YISEO marked their sixth wedding anniversary by releasing vow-renewal wedding photos, showing off their unwavering affection for each other.

On the 1st, RYU YISEO posted several photos to her account with the caption, “A little unusually, a vow-renewal photo shoot for our sixth anniversary.”

The released photos drew attention for featuring Jun Jin and RYU YISEO in a vow-renewal wedding shoot. The two stood before the camera dressed in a wedding gown and tuxedo, respectively, both with a striking vintage feel. Though time had passed, their affection for each other was still evident, and they looked like newlyweds about to walk down the aisle. Their natural smiles and warm, loving atmosphere even brought smiles to those looking at the photos.

Jun Jin married RYU YISEO, a former flight attendant, in 2020. Since their wedding, the couple have shared glimpses of their loving everyday life through various television programs and social media, winning the public’s affection.

Recently, they also drew attention after sharing that they had begun preparing to have a child six years into their marriage. The couple revealed that, while trying to conceive through IVF, they had recently suffered the pain of a miscarriage, prompting an outpouring of sympathy. As they go through a difficult time, warm support continues to pour in for the vow-renewal wedding photos they released to mark their sixth anniversary.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.