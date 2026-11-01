Yoo Jae-suk Always Arrives First at the Set... Song Eun-i and Bibi: “No Matter How Early We Get Here, We Can’t Beat Him” (Sixth Sense)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Yoo Jae-suk amazed the cast with his unusually early arrival time at the filming location.

The tvN variety show “Sixth Sense: B-Side” (hereafter “Sixth Sense”), which aired on the 1st, featured Yoo Jae-suk, Song Eun-i, Go Kyung-pyo and Bibi, along with guests Han Sang-jin and Heo Sung-tae.

From the opening, the cast brought up how they had arrived at the filming location earlier than expected. Yoo Jae-suk expressed surprise at how early everyone had arrived, asking, “Our call time was a little earlier. We got here earlier than the production team expected. Why is everyone here so early?”

Song Eun-i said she had also arrived early and was waiting, recounting what happened. “I got here early too and was in a car nearby, but my manager hurriedly woke me up. They said your car had gone by. They didn’t want to be late either,” she said,

which made everyone laugh.

Bibi also marveled at Yoo Jae-suk’s exceptional diligence. “My manager doesn’t want to be late at all either. We’ve always managed to get here on time, but today we thought we’d try coming early. No matter how early we get here, we can’t beat him,” she said, referring to Yoo Jae-suk, who is always the first to arrive at the filming location.

According to the cast, they hurried more than usual to try to beat Yoo Jae-suk’s early arrival, but in the end, it wasn’t easy to get there before him. It was a glimpse of his meticulous time management and exceptional diligence.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.