Roy Kim clarifies the wedding-song controversy involving Ji Ye-eun and Vata: “I never promised, and it makes me lose faith in humanity”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Roy Kim personally addressed the controversy over singing at the wedding of broadcaster Ji Ye-eun and dancer Vata. Roy Kim had never promised the couple he would sing, but after a conversation shown on a broadcast spread online, it looked as though he had gone back on his word. In the end, Roy Kim spoke about how unfairly he felt he had been treated and cleared up the misunderstanding.

Recently, Roy Kim held a livestream on his personal social media account to address the so-called “wedding song controversy” that had recently erupted.

That day, Roy Kim said, “Lately, ever since GYM JONG KOOK, articles and Shorts about wedding songs have been pouring out. What’s certain is that I never promised to sing at a wedding, but it was a little disappointing to be portrayed as someone who had promised and then didn’t do it. The one who made the promise was Jong-kook hyung.”

He also candidly shared how he felt about the various reactions directed at him lately. He said, “Because I’ve been so active lately, there’s a lot of content about me circulating. There’s so much casual talk about me, casual judgments, and offhand remarks. I try not to be shaken by them, but when I am, I hope you’ll help me.” He continued, “There are moments when I think, ‘How can they see it this way when that’s not the case?’ and lose some faith in humanity. My faith in humanity just keeps falling. I’m someone who actually lives with faith in humanity, but now I’ll have to build it back up by looking at the concertgoers who came to see me.”

He added, “When criticizing someone, please be mindful that the arrows could turn back on you, and always be careful about what you type.”

The backdrop to Roy Kim’s decision to address the issue himself was a video released on the 22nd of last month on the YouTube channel GYM JONG KOOK. At the time, while talking with Kim Jong-kook about wedding songs, Roy Kim shared how burdened he felt by the flood of requests to sing at weddings.

He confessed, “I get so many requests to sing at weddings that I can’t easily respond to them. When I sing at someone’s wedding, others get upset and say, ‘Aren’t I about as close to you as they are?’ Or they talk about me behind my back because I didn’t sing at their wedding.” He explained that although he wants to sing, he can’t grant everyone’s request, and that turning people down can make relationships difficult.

As he listened, Kim Jong-kook brought up something that had happened while filming the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show Running Man in the past and sprang a question on Roy Kim. He asked, “When Ji Ye-eun asked you to sing at her wedding, didn’t you say you would?”

Taken aback by the sudden question, Roy Kim said, “Did I? If the timing works out, and since I’m so happy for you, I’d like to do it, but...” He couldn’t give a definite answer right away, so Kim Jong-kook called Ji Ye-eun directly to check.

Answering the call, Ji Ye-eun emphasized, as if she remembered what had happened, “It’s true—you said you’d do it when we were having gukbap.” When Roy Kim looked uncomfortable, Ji Ye-eun let her disappointment show, saying, “If you really don’t want to do it...”

Roy Kim quickly insisted, “It’s not that I don’t want to,” clearly flustered. Kim Jong-kook also tried to smooth things over, explaining, “The company has set a policy of not singing at weddings.” But Ji Ye-eun bluntly shot back, “Then why did you say you’d do it back then? Are you going to say one thing and then another?”—and sent everyone into laughter.

After the video was released, people began wondering whether Roy Kim had accepted Ji Ye-eun’s request to sing at her wedding and then declined later. In particular, as some clips spread through short-form videos and online communities, it came to seem that he chose whose weddings to sing at based on how close he was to them, or had gone back on a promise he’d already made.

But according to Roy Kim, it was Kim Jong-kook—not Roy Kim—who had originally promised to sing at the wedding. The lighthearted conversation on the broadcast had caused a misunderstanding contrary to what was intended. Roy Kim ultimately clarified the facts himself and candidly admitted that casual judgments and thoughtless reactions directed at him sometimes shake him.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.