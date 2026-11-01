Max Changmin, married to a non-celebrity, says his son is already 5: “Even I can see the resemblance; he’s so lovable” (“My Little Old Boy”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Max Changmin, a member of TVXQ, showed his doting side as a father.

Max Changmin appeared as a special MC on SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” which aired on the 1st.

After seeing Changmin, Kim Hee-chul’s mother said, “Changmin is married and has a child in kindergarten, while my son...” and couldn’t finish her sentence. Changmin replied, “Even within the same company, people end up leading different lives,” drawing laughter.

He then began talking about his son in earnest. Changmin said, “My son is five now. It’s really, really hard, but he’s so lovable,” sharing the joys of parenting. He also said his son is his spitting image.

He said, “While I was away, my son was walking down the street, and an employee from my company happened to see him. The person had never even met my son, but contacted my manager and said, ‘I think I saw Changmin’s son.’ Even I think he looks a little like me.”

Changmin married a non-celebrity in 2020 and welcomed a son that same year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.