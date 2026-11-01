'Jung Young-rim ♥' Shim Hyun Sup, 55, on the challenges of living in Ulsan: “It’s hard going back and forth to Seoul, and there’s nowhere I can talk freely”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Shim Hyun Sup opened up about the challenges of his busy life traveling between Ulsan and Seoul, candidly sharing his feelings.

On the 1st, a video titled “Mr. Shim Confesses His True Feelings to Mrs. Jung for the First Time” was posted on the YouTube channel “Jung Young-rim Shim Hyun Sup.”

In the video, Shim Hyun Sup appeared before the camera with a somewhat gloomy expression. His wife, Jung Young-rim, noticed and gently asked, “Are you in a bad mood today?”

Shim Hyun Sup then opened up, saying that traveling between Seoul and Ulsan was harder than he had expected. “It’s hard going back and forth to Seoul. Last year, I went back and forth between Ulsan and Seoul six times a week. And since this is on the Gyeongbu Line, there are a lot of people,” he said, adding, “There are plenty of trains to Seoul Station, but none to Suseo Station.”

He added, “Anyway, I have to put up with taking the train, so there’s not much I can do about that, but I feel bad about missing important occasions for the parents of people I know.”

Shim Hyun Sup said, “When I was in Seoul, I could stop by after work, but now that I live in Ulsan, I miss those occasions. I’m sorry that all I can do is send money for celebrations or condolences.” He also admitted, “My schedule is so packed that I can’t go anywhere, and it’s frustrating.” His regret went beyond the inconvenience of traveling; he also felt bad about not being there for important moments in the lives of people close to him.

He also spoke about the loneliness he feels as he adjusts to life in Ulsan. Shim Hyun Sup said, “I’m always going through puberty. I moved to Ulsan at 55 to live here, didn’t I? Of course I’m happy to be living here, but I’m still adjusting. Even when I go out, there’s nowhere I can talk freely.”

He said that while time with his wife was precious, conversations with friends he had known for a long time held a different meaning. “It’s nice talking with my wife, but talking with friends is a little different, isn’t it?” he added, revealing the emptiness he feels as he gets used to life in a new environment.

After hearing her husband’s honest feelings, Jung Young-rim comforted Shim Hyun Sup with a warm gesture. “I prepared this because you said you were feeling down,” she said, having carefully made a meal for him. Shim Hyun Sup also seemed grateful for his wife’s thoughtfulness and appeared much more at ease. The two shared a meal and spent some time together.

While happy with life in Ulsan, Shim Hyun Sup opened up about the practical difficulties he faces as he adjusts to a new environment. His candid confession, shared with his wife for the first time, conveyed all the worries and loneliness he has been feeling.

Meanwhile, Shim Hyun Sup married Jung Young-rim, a non-celebrity 11 years his junior, last year, and the couple are now enjoying newlywed life in Ulsan.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.