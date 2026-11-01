Tears over late Choi Bool-am’s final request... Lee Kye-in: “He said he wanted spicy fish stew, so I made it; it’s still there”

Photo: Joint Press Corps; screenshot from Channel A News on YouTube

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Kye-in finally broke down in tears at the wake of the late actor Choi Bool-am.

On October 31, Lee Kye-in visited Choi Bool-am’s wake, held at Asan Medical Center, to pay his respects.

Wiping away tears as he spoke about saying goodbye to Choi Bool-am, he said, “How can I talk about all of that one by one?” He continued, recalling, “For 40 years, we lived in Yeouido, one block apart. We drank together more than with anyone else, too. He said he felt empty after I left Yeouido.”

Photo: Joint Press Corps

He said that he and Choi Bool-am had worked together on many productions, including dramas such as “Chief Inspector,” “Age of Heroes” and “Country Diaries,” in which they played father and son. Choking up, he said, “He worked with me on the most dramas. You could say we spent our whole lives together.” He then burst into tears again, saying, “Goodbye, hyung. How could you go before me and leave me behind?”

Finally, Lee Kye-in also recalled his last phone call with the late actor: “Hyung called me from the hospital and said he wanted spicy fish stew. After I prepared it, I asked the hospital, and they said it couldn’t be brought in. He stopped answering my calls after that, and the stew is still in the refrigerator.”

Photo: Joint Press Corps

Meanwhile, Choi Bool-am died at around 10 p.m. on October 29, aged 87. He underwent surgery for a herniated disc in March last year and worked hard on his rehabilitation, but his health reportedly deteriorated sharply recently.

The wake is being held at Asan Medical Center, and the funeral procession will take place privately at 7:40 a.m. on the 2nd. A funeral Mass will also be held at 9 a.m. at Yeouido Catholic Church in Seoul. He will be laid to rest at Donghwa Gyeongmo Park in Paju-si, Gyeonggi Province.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.