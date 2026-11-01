Kim Seung-yoon gets the short-hair itch right after marrying ♥Jang Dong-yoon, making a bold transformation with a short cut and thick-rimmed glasses

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Seung-yoon, wife of actor Jang Dong-yoon, drew attention with a bold new hairstyle after getting married.

On the 1st, Kim Seung-yoon posted several photos and videos to her account along with the caption, “I’ve got the short-hair bug... cough, cough...”

The photos and videos showed Kim Seung-yoon at a hair salon, getting a new hairstyle. Not long after her wedding, she boldly cut off her long hair and tried a new look.

In particular, Kim Seung-yoon showed off a different charm after trading her long hair for a short bob. Her long hair had given her a fresh, feminine look, but the much shorter style gave her a chic, urban vibe. She added thick-rimmed glasses to complete the look and bring out her intellectual charm.

Fans are also taking an interest in Kim Seung-yoon’s bold image makeover so soon after her wedding. She has kept her signature innocent vibe while perfectly pulling off a different style and showing a new side of herself.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-yoon married actor Jang Dong-yoon on the 10th of last month.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.