Lee Dong-gun abruptly closes ‘Jeju cafe’... ‘Relocating because traveling long distances from Seoul is difficult’ (‘My Little Old Boy’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Lee Dong-gun revealed why he abruptly shut down his Jeju cafe.

An episode of SBS’s ‘My Little Old Boy’ aired on the 1st, featuring Yoo Jeong-su introducing his new studio.

That day, Lee Dong-gun, Im Won-hee and Jo Jin-se visited Yoo Jeong-su’s new studio. Yoo showed them the impressive space, which even had a swimming pool, and described the difficulties of maintaining it, saying, “I clean all day, but never finish.”

Lee Dong-gun agreed, saying, “The first thing I did when I got to work at the cafe was clean the pond.” Im Won-hee asked about the circumstances behind the closure of Lee’s Jeju cafe, saying, “I heard rumors that the cafe on Jeju Island had gone out of business.”

Lee Dong-gun explained, “I’m preparing to relocate to Seoul. I operated the cafe on Jeju Island for a year and six months, but going back and forth all the time was much harder than I expected. As time went on, even though I did my best, I couldn’t satisfy the customers. Because that was difficult, after discussing it with Yoo Jeong-su, I’m preparing to relocate so I can work harder in Seoul.”

Yoo Jeong-su said he was helping Lee Dong-gun open a cafe in Seoul, adding, “We’re preparing to take on an even more impressive project in Seoul.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.