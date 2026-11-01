'Divorced' Jung Ae-yeon: Her son is being raised by ex-husband Kim Jin-geun... “Moved in with her mother after the divorce” (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Jung Ae-yeon shared a glimpse of her daily life living with her mother after her divorce.

Jung Ae-yeon appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 1st.

Jung Ae-yeon said she had recently started a new chapter in her life as a producer. The day after a busy day working as a producer, she was shown getting up still dressed in the clothes she had worn out. Jung was nagged by her mother about the laundry and cleaning, and also showed her ditzy side, revealing a daily life 180 degrees different from her charismatic image in her work.

At the table, Jung Ae-yeon's mother showed her down-to-earth side as a mother—and prompted laughter—when Jung repeatedly complained that the food was salty. “Your taste buds must be shot from drinking yesterday,” her mother said. Then, out of the blue, her mother asked, “Is there someone nice? Try finding someone nice.” Jung replied wistfully, “Nobody ever introduces me to anyone.” When her mother brought up remarriage, saying, “You still have to get married, though,” Jung left the table, went into the kitchen, and casually changed the subject.

Jung Ae-yeon married actor Kim Jin-geun in 2009, but they divorced in 2021. Kim Jin-geun has custody of their son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.