Jang Seung Jo and Lina Hit the Jackpot with Their Kids: “Their 8-Year-Old Son Is So Handsome and Cute”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Jang Seung Jo shared an update on how much his eldest son, Aro, has grown, beaming with pride.

On October 30, a video titled “A Chat as Delicious as Grilled Pork Belly with Jang Seung Jo, a Friend of 20 Years... ‘The Bank Balance...’ (feat. Fixing My Makeup)” was posted to Wax’s official YouTube channel, “Wax–Jo Hyeri.”

The video featured Jang Seung Jo, who is currently appearing onstage as the lead in the play The Glass Menagerie, chatting with Wax about a range of topics. Jang, a father of two, drew attention as he proudly showed off his eldest son Aro’s exceptional cooking skills and revealed how doting he is on his son.

That day, Jang shared glimpses of everyday life with his children, saying he enjoys cooking. “I like cooking. I make the kids whatever they ask for in the morning, but now my eldest likes fixing himself something to eat,” he said.

He then shared a cute anecdote about his son Aro. Jang said, “What’s really funny is, if I say, ‘Aro, wake Dad up tomorrow morning,’ Aro says, ‘Dad, when I get up tomorrow morning, I’m going to make steamed eggs and tuna bibimbap.’” The story made people laugh.

He also shared a moment when his son’s cooking skills took him by surprise. Jang said, “The last time he was beating eggs, his wrist action was incredible. I asked, ‘Aro, where did you learn that?’ and he said, ‘I learned it last time,’ then just did it on his own. It’s amazing. He’s really all grown up.” He couldn’t hide how proud he was.

He was amazed by how much his son had grown—enough to cook for himself without his dad having to show him every step. Jang’s story about noticing his son’s exceptional knack in the way he beat eggs conveyed just how much affection and pride he felt for him.

Wax, his friend of 20 years, also smiled warmly as she listened. “They’re cute. The kids are really handsome,” she said, praising them and sharing Jang’s pride in his son.

Meanwhile, Jang Seung Jo married musical actress Lina in 2014, and they have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.