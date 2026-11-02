TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US (TWS): “We saw Seventeen’s skills laid bare—they’re admirable”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group TWS expressed its respect for its senior labelmates, Seventeen.

Youngjae recently took charge of editing “Ppui Log (TWS’s younger members watch a concert),” an original YouTube series by Seventeen’s SEUNGKWAN, and the episode generated a lot of buzz among fans.

Youngjae said, “When the company first suggested that I edit a vlog, I thought it was such a great opportunity. Fans have always enjoyed the videos I edit, so I was happy to work hard on the project,” adding, “Editing it gave me a chance to really see my seniors’ strengths.”

He added, “My seniors treated me not just like a junior, but doted on me like their own younger sibling. I was injured at the time, so they often checked to see if my leg was hurting,” and said, “I vowed that if we have junior colleagues of our own someday, we should be great seniors like Seventeen.”

He also expressed his admiration, saying, “Even before I joined the company, I knew Seventeen were famous for being incredible onstage. After joining the company and debuting, I realized they were truly great role models. They’ve paved the way so well, and there’s so much we can learn from watching them. Despite being a 13-member group, they have razor-sharp synchronized choreography, nuanced stage performances, live singing skills that we’re always trying to maintain as well, and the ability to produce their own work. There’s so much to admire. We want to become great artists like our seniors.”

Jihoon also recalled the special bond he shares with Seventeen and the advice he received from them.

Jihoon smiled and said, “Just being with such amazing seniors is a great example for us and an opportunity to get started with their positive influence. I’m always grateful whenever I see them. They have a huge influence on us, on and offstage,” adding, “Whenever we meet, they worry about us and tell us to ‘eat lots of good food’ and look after us, saying, ‘Don’t let the kids go hungry.’”

He recalled, “Seeing my seniors, I could feel how much every member genuinely loves music, and I thought that love came through onstage. They also look out for one another so well that I thought, ‘This is a team that can run fast and go the distance.’ I still clearly remember the advice they gave us when we debuted: ‘In the end, the only ones who will remain are your members, so take good care of one another, don’t let your feelings get hurt, and share the journey ahead.’”

TWS will release its second single album, “TO US,” at 6 p.m. on the 2nd. The title track, “Call My Name,” is a “boyhood pop” song that expresses TWS’s belief that, with 42—the group’s official fan club—believing in them, they can find the courage to throw themselves into anything, no matter the circumstances.

Jihoon emphasized, “Since ‘boyhood pop’ is about telling the story of our growth through music, there are still so many sides of us we haven’t shown. For this concert, we’ve prepared a diverse lineup, from performances that many people have enjoyed to solo stages. The members are also great at showing unexpected charms that contrast with the image people picture when they think of ‘TWS.’ We’ll put on great performances so that people who like TWS feel there’s an endless stream of reasons to love us, with no time to take a break.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment (PLEDIS)

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.