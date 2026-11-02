TWENTY FOUR SEVEN WITH US (TWS): “We grew through fights and awkward moments, and we’re aiming for higher stages”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group TWS is returning with deeper sincerity and an honest account of its growth.

TWS will release its second single album, “TO US,” at 6 p.m. on the 2nd. After receiving an outpouring of love since their debut and establishing themselves as leading representatives of the fifth generation, the members have made a new release that captures the concerns they face in their third year since debut and their heartfelt message to fans.

The title track, “Call My Name,” is a “boyhood pop” song that conveys TWS’s confession: with their fan club, “42 (SAI),” believing in them, they can find the courage to throw themselves into any situation. In the wake of their debut song’s huge success, the members have remained calm yet resolute in the face of the “pressure to succeed” that has followed them ever since.

Jihoon said, “More than anything, we felt grateful to have been loved by so many people. Rather than feeling pressured, we took it as motivation, thinking, ‘We can show you a variety of new sides of ourselves.’ This album is also a new challenge for us. We have a clear message we want to share, so we hope our fans will embrace it warmly.” Kyungmin said, “What mattered wasn’t whether the album would be a hit, but how sincerely we approached it. We’ve always worked that way, so we plan to promote this album with even more sincerity.”

They also spoke candidly about why they chose to put their identity and concerns at the heart of this album.

Jihoon explained, “As we went through concerts, a comeback, and fan meetings this year, I felt that we now had things to talk about that we absolutely couldn’t have discussed early in our debut. We also reflected on how we had grown, and I thought we should be the ones most confident in answering questions like ‘What does it mean to be TWS?’ and ‘Who are TWS?’ At this point, I felt we might be able to come up with an answer, and through that process, I wanted to express our sincere belief that ‘we trust our fans more than anyone, and we can take on challenges by throwing ourselves into them.’”

So what does TWS mean when they talk about “being TWS”?

Jihoon said, “A healthy team, a healthy fandom. That’s reflected in how the members care for one another, and in how we put the positive influence we can have through our activities to good use. Our sincerity is directed toward our fans, and they hold on to that energy and send it back to us onstage through their eyes. The constant flow of energy between our team, our staff, and our fans creates synergy.”

TWS say they have continued to grow through honest communication, even as they’ve learned through trial and error.

Youngjae said, “Teamwork grows out of trial and error. We can’t get everything 100% right, but the trial and error we experience as we work toward the same goal becomes part of our growth.” Jihoon shared, “As more time passes since our debut, we’re becoming more in sync. Even in meetings these days, we talk more about what we’ll show everyone in this comeback than about things that have upset us.”

Kyungmin said, “In the past, we often fought without understanding, thinking, ‘Why is this person acting like this?’ But as time passed and we got to know one another’s personalities, likes, and dislikes, we started fighting less.” Shinyu added, “We think it’s better to argue when we’re all together than to have just two people fight, so we work things out when we’re all together,” describing the team’s laid-back culture.

In addition to the title track, the album includes three songs in all, including “We Up,” which sings of TWS’s bold ambitions and confidence, and “Heavy,” a song of comfort. Listeners can hear the evolution of “boyhood pop,” TWS’s musical identity. Jihoon noted, “It’s the musical genre that best expresses the process and story we experience as we promote and grow. The key points are the expanded musical range across the B-sides and title track, and the message TWS can convey at this point.”

TWS said, “Rather than feeling that we have to shine brighter, we’re moving forward with the belief that a today that’s a little better than yesterday is enough.” They added, “We want to perform on higher stages. We sometimes felt awkward because we lacked confidence in ourselves, but after performing on many stages and going on tour, we’ve learned what fans enjoy seeing us do. Like the seniors we admire, we hope to become artists who have a positive influence someday.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com; photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment (PLEDIS).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.